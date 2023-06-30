Alex Cobb gets the start for the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Citi Field against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 10th-best in baseball with 97 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 12th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Giants have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

San Francisco is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (391 total).

The Giants rank 10th in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Giants strike out 9.7 times per game, the second-worst mark in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).

The Giants have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.263).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Tuesday, June 13 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Cobb heads into the outing with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year entering this outing.

In four of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-6 Home Ryan Walker Merrill Kelly 6/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryne Nelson 6/27/2023 Blue Jays W 3-0 Away Ryan Walker Kevin Gausman 6/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Away Logan Webb Trevor Richards 6/29/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away Keaton Winn Chris Bassitt 6/30/2023 Mets - Away Alex Cobb Carlos Carrasco 7/1/2023 Mets - Away Anthony DeSclafani Justin Verlander 7/2/2023 Mets - Away - David Peterson 7/3/2023 Mariners - Home Logan Webb Bryan Woo 7/4/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Cobb Bryce Miller

