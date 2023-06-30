Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants hit the field against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Citi Field.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mets have +100 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games. San Francisco games have gone under the point total four straight times, and the average total in this stretch was 8.8 runs.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 48.6% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (18-19).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, San Francisco has a 16-16 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Giants have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 81 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-39-4).

The Giants have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 22-17 18-20 27-16 33-29 12-7

