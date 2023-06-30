Friday's contest features the New York Mets (36-45) and the San Francisco Giants (45-36) clashing at Citi Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 30.

The Giants will look to Alex Cobb (5-2) against the Mets and Carlos Carrasco (2-3).

Giants vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Giants vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mets 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Giants have been favored 37 times and won 18, or 48.6%, of those games.

San Francisco has entered 27 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 13-14 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 391 total runs this season.

The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).

Giants Schedule