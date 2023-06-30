The Pittsburgh Pirates (38-42) will aim to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Milwaukee Brewers (43-38) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-7) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido (0-1) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.54 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (0-1, 3.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers' Peralta (5-7) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 4.54 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Freddy Peralta vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with 334 runs scored this season. They have a .241 batting average this campaign with 73 home runs (25th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-20 with a double, a home run and two RBI in six innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido (0-1) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.45, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.

Bido has one quality start under his belt this year.

Bido is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.