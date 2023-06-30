The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .221 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 27 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (7.7%).

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this season (16 of 52), with two or more runs three times (5.8%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .188 AVG .253 .283 OBP .319 .288 SLG .398 4 XBH 8 2 HR 2 11 RBI 11 26/10 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings