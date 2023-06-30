Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .221 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 27 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (7.7%).
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this season (16 of 52), with two or more runs three times (5.8%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.188
|AVG
|.253
|.283
|OBP
|.319
|.288
|SLG
|.398
|4
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|11
|26/10
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.57 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.19, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
