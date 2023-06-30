Austin Slater -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on June 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is hitting .368 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Slater has gotten a hit in 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%), including seven multi-hit games (26.9%).

In 26 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Slater has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this season (34.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 .324 AVG .419 .405 OBP .419 .459 SLG .516 3 XBH 1 1 HR 1 6 RBI 5 7/5 K/BB 13/0 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings