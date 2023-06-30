Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Slater -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on June 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is hitting .368 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Slater has gotten a hit in 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%), including seven multi-hit games (26.9%).
- In 26 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Slater has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this season (34.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|.324
|AVG
|.419
|.405
|OBP
|.419
|.459
|SLG
|.516
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|7/5
|K/BB
|13/0
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 6.19 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .272 to his opponents.
