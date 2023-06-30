49ers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the San Francisco 49ers have the fourth-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.
49ers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
San Francisco Betting Insights
- San Francisco went 11-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, nine 49ers games went over the point total.
- San Francisco clicked on all fronts last year, as it ranked fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).
- Last year the 49ers were 8-1 at home and 5-3 on the road.
- San Francisco won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.
49ers Impact Players
- On the ground, Christian McCaffrey had eight touchdowns and 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) last year.
- McCaffrey also had 85 catches for 741 yards and five TDs.
- Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 15 games a season ago, George Kittle had 60 catches for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Deebo Samuel scored two TDs, catching 56 balls for 632 yards (48.6 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, Nick Bosa posted 50 tackles, 19.0 TFL, and 18.5 sacks in 16 games last year.
2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 21
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|6
|October 15
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|7
|October 23
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|10
|November 12
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 19
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 23
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|14
|December 10
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 25
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Rams
|-
|+5000
