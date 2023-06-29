On Thursday, Thairo Estrada (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .776, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

Estrada has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In eight games this year, he has homered (12.3%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Estrada has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this year (22 of 65), with more than one RBI five times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52.3% of his games this season (34 of 65), with two or more runs 10 times (15.4%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .266 AVG .286 .314 OBP .342 .461 SLG .435 12 XBH 16 6 HR 3 15 RBI 15 34/6 K/BB 40/9 7 SB 11

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings