Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Thursday, Thairo Estrada (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .776, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
- Estrada has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In eight games this year, he has homered (12.3%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Estrada has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this year (22 of 65), with more than one RBI five times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52.3% of his games this season (34 of 65), with two or more runs 10 times (15.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.266
|AVG
|.286
|.314
|OBP
|.342
|.461
|SLG
|.435
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|15
|34/6
|K/BB
|40/9
|7
|SB
|11
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 108 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Bassitt (7-5 with a 4.32 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.32), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 48th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.