Thursday's WNBA slate includes Kelsey Plum's Las Vegas Aces (13-1) hosting the New York Liberty (10-3) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The opening tip is at 10:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Las Vegas picked up an 88-80 victory over Indiana. The Aces were led by Chelsea Gray, who finished with 25 points and five assists, while A'ja Wilson added 24 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. With Breanna Stewart (24 PTS, 9 REB, 64.7 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, New York won 89-81 against Connecticut. Courtney Vandersloot also added 17 points, six rebounds and nine assists to the effort.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-300 to win)

Aces (-300 to win) Who's the underdog?: Liberty (+240 to win)

Liberty (+240 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-7.5)

Aces (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 174.5

174.5 When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Aces Season Stats

The Aces have been thriving on both offense and defense this year, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (92.8) and second-best in points allowed per game (77.4).

With 33.6 rebounds allowed per game, Las Vegas is second-best in the league. It ranks seventh in the league by grabbing 35.4 rebounds per contest.

With 21.9 dimes per game, the Aces are second-best in the league in the category.

Las Vegas is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.8 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Aces, who are making 8.9 treys per game (third-best in WNBA) and shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc (second-best).

Las Vegas is giving up 7.1 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 33.9% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces have scored at a higher rate at home than on the road in the 2023 season (94.0 at home versus 91.6 on the road), though they have surrendered fewer points at home than in road games (73.0 opponent points per home game versus 81.9 on the road).

When playing at home, Las Vegas averages 1.5 more rebounds per game than on the road (36.1 at home, 34.6 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 1.3 more boards in home games than in road games (34.3 at home, 33.0 on the road).

The Aces average 0.9 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (22.3 at home, 21.4 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Las Vegas turn the ball over less at home (10.9 per game) than on the road (12.7). It has forced more turnovers at home (13.4 per game) than on the road (12.4).

The Aces connect on 2.0 more three-pointers when playing at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (7.9). However, they shoot a lower percentage at home (36.3% in home games compared to 38.7% on the road).

This year, Las Vegas averages 6.1 three-pointers conceded at home and 8.0 on the road (allowing 28.9% shooting from distance in home games compared to 39.2% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 92.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (12-1).

The Aces have played 11 times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Las Vegas is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-6 as 7.5-point favorites or greater.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aces have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

