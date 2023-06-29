On Thursday, LaMonte Wade Jr (batting .350 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.415) this season, fueled by 67 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

In 43 of 69 games this year (62.3%) Wade has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.5% of his games this season, Wade has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (7.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (46.4%), including six multi-run games (8.7%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .272 AVG .298 .405 OBP .422 .505 SLG .427 13 XBH 9 5 HR 4 10 RBI 18 20/22 K/BB 34/26 0 SB 2

