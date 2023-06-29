LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Thursday, LaMonte Wade Jr (batting .350 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.415) this season, fueled by 67 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- In 43 of 69 games this year (62.3%) Wade has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.5% of his games this season, Wade has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (7.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (46.4%), including six multi-run games (8.7%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.272
|AVG
|.298
|.405
|OBP
|.422
|.505
|SLG
|.427
|13
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|18
|20/22
|K/BB
|34/26
|0
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.32 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.32), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 48th in K/9 (7.8).
