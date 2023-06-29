On Thursday, Joc Pederson (batting .182 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .248.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.2% of his games this year, Pederson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this season (48.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .284 AVG .211 .372 OBP .364 .527 SLG .408 8 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 13 13/11 K/BB 24/14 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings