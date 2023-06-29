Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Thursday, Joc Pederson (batting .182 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .248.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In 15.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.2% of his games this year, Pederson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (48.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.284
|AVG
|.211
|.372
|OBP
|.364
|.527
|SLG
|.408
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|13/11
|K/BB
|24/14
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.32 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.32), 33rd in WHIP (1.185), and 48th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
