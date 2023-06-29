The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 71 hits, batting .289 this season with 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

In 46 of 73 games this season (63.0%) Davis has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).

In 13.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (31.5%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (13.7%).

He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 33 .264 AVG .314 .365 OBP .370 .384 SLG .554 9 XBH 14 3 HR 7 16 RBI 28 35/19 K/BB 40/10 1 SB 0

