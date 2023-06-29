J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 71 hits, batting .289 this season with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- In 46 of 73 games this season (63.0%) Davis has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).
- In 13.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (31.5%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (13.7%).
- He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|33
|.264
|AVG
|.314
|.365
|OBP
|.370
|.384
|SLG
|.554
|9
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|28
|35/19
|K/BB
|40/10
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (7-5) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.32 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 50th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
