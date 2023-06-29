Bo Bichette takes a 13-game hitting streak into the Toronto Blue Jays' (44-37) game versus the San Francisco Giants (45-35) at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday, at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays will look to Chris Bassitt (7-5) against the Giants and Keaton Winn.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (7-5, 4.32 ERA) vs Winn - SF (0-0, 3.75 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Keaton Winn

Winn starts for the first time this season for the Giants.

The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 25 years old.

He has a 3.75 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .205 against him over his three appearances this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (7-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 4.32, a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.185.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 16 starts this season.

Bassitt has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 50th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 48th.

