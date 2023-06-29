Player props are available for Bo Bichette and LaMonte Wade Jr, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the San Francisco Giants at Rogers Centre on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Wade Stats

Wade has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 48 walks and 28 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .286/.415/.462 slash line on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 15 walks and 30 RBI (76 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.329/.447 on the year.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 25 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 24 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Thairo Estrada or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Bassitt Stats

The Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (7-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 16 starts this season.

Bassitt has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 16 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 50th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 48th.

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 23 5.0 5 4 4 4 2 at Rangers Jun. 18 3.2 7 5 3 2 3 at Orioles Jun. 13 3.0 11 8 8 5 1 vs. Astros Jun. 7 8.0 4 2 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 2 7.2 3 0 0 8 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Keaton Winn's player props with BetMGM.

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has recorded 109 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .320/.348/.507 on the season.

Bichette has recorded at least one hit in 13 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .357 with seven doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 27 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 85 hits with 18 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .280/.349/.447 slash line so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.