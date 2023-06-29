Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (44-37) will host LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (45-35) at Rogers Centre on Thursday, June 29, with a start time of 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Giants have +130 odds to win. A 9-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (7-5, 4.32 ERA) vs Keaton Winn - SF (0-0, 3.75 ERA)

Giants vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 29 out of the 52 games, or 55.8%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 16-11 record (winning 59.3% of their games).

Toronto has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have been victorious in 23, or 62.2%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 3-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +400 - 3rd

