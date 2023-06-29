Thairo Estrada and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will take the field when the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays meet on Thursday at Rogers Centre.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 97 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 244 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 12th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

San Francisco is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 390 total runs this season.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.

The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.6 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Keaton Winn to the mound for his first start this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Home Logan Webb Zach Davies 6/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-6 Home Ryan Walker Merrill Kelly 6/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryne Nelson 6/27/2023 Blue Jays W 3-0 Away Ryan Walker Kevin Gausman 6/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Away Logan Webb Trevor Richards 6/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Keaton Winn Chris Bassitt 6/30/2023 Mets - Away - Carlos Carrasco 7/1/2023 Mets - Away Anthony DeSclafani Justin Verlander 7/2/2023 Mets - Away - David Peterson 7/3/2023 Mariners - Home Logan Webb Bryan Woo 7/4/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert

