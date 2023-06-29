The Toronto Blue Jays versus San Francisco Giants game on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in George Springer and LaMonte Wade Jr.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -150 +125 9 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The last 10 Giants contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers. San Francisco and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that span being 8.5.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won in 23, or 62.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

San Francisco has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 5-7 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of its 80 opportunities.

The Giants are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 22-16 18-20 27-15 33-28 12-7

