Thursday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (44-37) and the San Francisco Giants (45-35) at Rogers Centre has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Blue Jays taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on June 29.

The Blue Jays will look to Chris Bassitt (7-5) versus the Giants and Keaton Winn.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Giants vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Giants matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Giants have been victorious in 23, or 62.2%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (390 total).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Giants Schedule