On Thursday, Brandon Crawford (hitting .290 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .220.

Crawford has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%), including multiple hits five times (9.8%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (7.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.4% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .188 AVG .253 .283 OBP .322 .288 SLG .405 4 XBH 8 2 HR 2 11 RBI 11 26/10 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings