Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Thursday, Brandon Crawford (hitting .290 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .220.
- Crawford has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%), including multiple hits five times (9.8%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (7.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.9%.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.188
|AVG
|.253
|.283
|OBP
|.322
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|4
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|11
|26/10
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.32 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 50th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 48th.
