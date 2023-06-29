After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .391.

Slater has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (28.0%), Slater has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this season (36.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 .324 AVG .481 .405 OBP .481 .459 SLG .593 3 XBH 1 1 HR 1 6 RBI 5 7/5 K/BB 11/0 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings