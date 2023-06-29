Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .391.
- Slater has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (28.0%), Slater has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this season (36.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|.324
|AVG
|.481
|.405
|OBP
|.481
|.459
|SLG
|.593
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/0
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt (7-5) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.32), 31st in WHIP (1.185), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
