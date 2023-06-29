How to Watch the Aces vs. Liberty Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Two of the WNBA's best scorers hit the court -- Jackie Young (fifth, 19.9 points per game) and Breanna Stewart (second, 22.6) -- when the Las Vegas Aces (13-1) host the New York Liberty (10-3) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.
Aces vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Prime Video, YES, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Aces vs. Liberty
- Las Vegas puts up 92.8 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 80 New York allows.
- Las Vegas is shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% New York allows to opponents.
- The Aces are 12-1 when they shoot better than 41.2% from the field.
- Las Vegas shoots 37.3% from deep, 1.7% higher than the 35.6% New York allows to opponents.
- The Aces are 7-1 when they shoot better than 35.6% from distance.
- Las Vegas and New York rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 2.1 fewer rebounds per game.
