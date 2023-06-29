Two of the WNBA's best scorers hit the court -- Jackie Young (fifth, 19.9 points per game) and Breanna Stewart (second, 22.6) -- when the Las Vegas Aces (13-1) host the New York Liberty (10-3) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Key Stats for Aces vs. Liberty