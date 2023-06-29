A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Las Vegas Aces (13-1) host the New York Liberty (10-3) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Aces are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Liberty, victors in four in a row.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video and YES

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 89 Liberty 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-11.3)

Las Vegas (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 167.5

Aces vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

Out of 13 Las Vegas' games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

It's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are scoring 92.8 points per game (best in WNBA) and giving up 77.4 points per contest (second-best).

Las Vegas ranks second-best in the WNBA by allowing just 33.6 rebounds per game. It ranks seventh in the league by averaging 35.4 boards per contest.

The Aces rank best in the WNBA by committing just 11.8 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they rank seventh in the league (12.9 per contest).

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are sinking 8.9 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 37.3% from downtown (second-best).

The Aces are allowing 7.1 treys per game (fifth-ranked in league). They are allowing opposing teams to shoot 33.9% (fifth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Las Vegas has taken 65.2% two-pointers (accounting for 73.8% of the team's buckets) and 34.8% three-pointers (26.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.