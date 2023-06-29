Aces vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 29
On Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (10-3) play Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces (13-1), beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Aces vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-6.5)
|174.5
|-275
|+230
|BetMGM
|Aces (-6.5)
|174.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Aces (-6.5)
|174.5
|-290
|+210
|Tipico
|Aces (-7.5)
|173.5
|-330
|+245
Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Aces have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Liberty have won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-6.
- So far this season, seven out of the Aces' 13 games have hit the over.
- Liberty games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this year.
