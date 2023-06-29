On Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (10-3) play Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces (13-1), beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Liberty Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-6.5) 174.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-6.5) 174.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-6.5) 174.5 -290 +210 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-7.5) 173.5 -330 +245 Bet on this game with Tipico

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Aces have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • The Liberty have won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
  • When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-6.
  • So far this season, seven out of the Aces' 13 games have hit the over.
  • Liberty games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.