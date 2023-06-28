The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.279 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Trevor Richards and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Trevor Richards TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .787, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .454 this season.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Estrada has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 22 games this year (34.4%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (53.1%), including 10 multi-run games (15.6%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .266 AVG .294 .314 OBP .350 .461 SLG .448 12 XBH 16 6 HR 3 15 RBI 15 34/6 K/BB 38/9 7 SB 11

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings