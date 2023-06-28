Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.279 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Trevor Richards and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .787, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .454 this season.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Estrada has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 22 games this year (34.4%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (53.1%), including 10 multi-run games (15.6%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.266
|AVG
|.294
|.314
|OBP
|.350
|.461
|SLG
|.448
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|15
|34/6
|K/BB
|38/9
|7
|SB
|11
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.96 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- Richards (0-1) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Friday when the righty threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing just one hit.
