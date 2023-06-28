At +8000 as of December 31, the Las Vegas Raiders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Raiders and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

Las Vegas sported the 12th-ranked offense last season (352.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Raiders were 4-4. Away, they won just twice.

As the underdog, Las Vegas had only two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-6.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 receptions for 400 yards.

Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

On defense last year, Maxx Crosby helped keep opposing offenses in check with 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +6600 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2800 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6600 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2000 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1800 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2000 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 14 December 10 Vikings - +6600 15 December 14 Chargers - +2800 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +10000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

Odds are current as of June 28 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.