On Wednesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Richards. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .278 with 48 walks and 40 runs scored.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
  • Wade has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (42 of 68), with at least two hits 18 times (26.5%).
  • He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wade has driven home a run in 19 games this season (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 47.1% of his games this season (32 of 68), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 34
.272 AVG .283
.405 OBP .414
.505 SLG .417
13 XBH 9
5 HR 4
10 RBI 18
20/22 K/BB 34/26
0 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will look to Richards (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when the right-hander tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing just one hit.
