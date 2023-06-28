On Wednesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Richards. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards

Trevor Richards TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .278 with 48 walks and 40 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Wade has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (42 of 68), with at least two hits 18 times (26.5%).

He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has driven home a run in 19 games this season (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 47.1% of his games this season (32 of 68), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .272 AVG .283 .405 OBP .414 .505 SLG .417 13 XBH 9 5 HR 4 10 RBI 18 20/22 K/BB 34/26 0 SB 2

