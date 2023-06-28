LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Richards. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .278 with 48 walks and 40 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- Wade has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (42 of 68), with at least two hits 18 times (26.5%).
- He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has driven home a run in 19 games this season (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 47.1% of his games this season (32 of 68), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.272
|AVG
|.283
|.405
|OBP
|.414
|.505
|SLG
|.417
|13
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|18
|20/22
|K/BB
|34/26
|0
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will look to Richards (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when the right-hander tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing just one hit.
