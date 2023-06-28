Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joc Pederson, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the mound, June 28 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Giants vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Blue Jays
|Giants vs Blue Jays Odds
|Giants vs Blue Jays Prediction
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .254 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 9.1% of them.
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has had an RBI in 19 games this year (43.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (20.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (50.0%), including six games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.284
|AVG
|.221
|.372
|OBP
|.369
|.527
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|13/11
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Richards (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.