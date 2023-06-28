Joc Pederson, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the mound, June 28 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

  • Pederson is batting .254 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
  • Pederson has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 9.1% of them.
  • He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pederson has had an RBI in 19 games this year (43.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (20.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this year (50.0%), including six games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 21
.284 AVG .221
.372 OBP .369
.527 SLG .426
8 XBH 6
4 HR 4
17 RBI 13
13/11 K/BB 24/13
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Richards (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing only one hit.
