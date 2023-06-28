Joc Pederson, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the mound, June 28 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .254 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 9.1% of them.

He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has had an RBI in 19 games this year (43.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (20.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (50.0%), including six games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .284 AVG .221 .372 OBP .369 .527 SLG .426 8 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 13 13/11 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings