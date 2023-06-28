J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.D. Davis -- hitting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the hill, on June 28 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 70 hits, batting .289 this season with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- In 62.5% of his 72 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10 games this year (13.9%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (31.9%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|32
|.264
|AVG
|.316
|.365
|OBP
|.374
|.384
|SLG
|.564
|9
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|28
|35/19
|K/BB
|38/10
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.96 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- Richards (0-1) starts for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when the righty tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up only one hit.
