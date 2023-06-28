J.D. Davis -- hitting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the hill, on June 28 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 70 hits, batting .289 this season with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

In 62.5% of his 72 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10 games this year (13.9%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (31.9%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 32 .264 AVG .316 .365 OBP .374 .384 SLG .564 9 XBH 14 3 HR 7 16 RBI 28 35/19 K/BB 38/10 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings