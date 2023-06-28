The Toronto Blue Jays (43-37) will look to Bo Bichette, currently on a 12-game hitting streak, against the San Francisco Giants (45-34) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday, at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (7-5, 4.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Logan Webb (7-6, 3.42 ERA).

Giants vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (7-5, 4.32 ERA) vs Webb - SF (7-6, 3.42 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will send Webb (7-6) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.

Webb is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Webb will look to go five or more innings for his 17th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.6 innings per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays' Bassitt (7-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.32 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .225.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Bassitt has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.32), 29th in WHIP (1.185), and 45th in K/9 (7.8).

