Player prop bet options for Bo Bichette and others are available when the Toronto Blue Jays host the San Francisco Giants at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has collected 108 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .320/.349/.510 on the year.

Bichette will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .357 with eight doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 27 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has recorded 84 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .280/.350/.447 so far this year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 0 at Marlins Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

