Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Blue Jays on June 28, 2023
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet options for Bo Bichette and others are available when the Toronto Blue Jays host the San Francisco Giants at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
Giants vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has collected 108 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .320/.349/.510 on the year.
- Bichette will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .357 with eight doubles, a walk and three RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 27
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has recorded 84 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .280/.350/.447 so far this year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
