On Wednesday, June 28, Bo Bichette's Toronto Blue Jays (43-37) host LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (45-34) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (+100). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (7-5, 4.32 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (7-6, 3.42 ERA)

Giants vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 29, or 55.8%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 26-21 (winning 55.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have won in 23, or 62.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 13 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Logan Webb - - - -

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +450 - 3rd

