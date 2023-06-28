Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field on Wednesday at Rogers Centre against Chris Bassitt, who starts for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch will be at 7:07 PM ET.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 96 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Fueled by 242 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 11th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored 389 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

San Francisco has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.267 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb (7-6) will take the mound for the Giants, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Webb will look to pitch five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Padres L 10-0 Home Alex Wood Blake Snell 6/23/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Home Logan Webb Zach Davies 6/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-6 Home Ryan Walker Merrill Kelly 6/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryne Nelson 6/27/2023 Blue Jays W 3-0 Away Ryan Walker Kevin Gausman 6/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Webb Chris Bassitt 6/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Webb Chris Bassitt 6/30/2023 Mets - Away - Carlos Carrasco 7/1/2023 Mets - Away Anthony DeSclafani Justin Verlander 7/2/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/3/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Wood Bryan Woo

