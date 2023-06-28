Logan Webb will attempt to control Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays when they square off against his San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Giants (+100). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -120 +100 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 7-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Giants and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been victorious in 23, or 62.2%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 13-11, a 54.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 38 of 79 chances this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 22-15 18-20 27-14 33-27 12-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.