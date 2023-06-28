Wednesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (43-37) and San Francisco Giants (45-34) squaring off at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:07 PM ET on June 28.

The probable pitchers are Chris Bassitt (7-5) for the Blue Jays and Logan Webb (7-6) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

SNET

Giants vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 7-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have won in 23, or 62.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, San Francisco has won 13 of 24 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (389 total, 4.9 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.95 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Giants Schedule