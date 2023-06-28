The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.290 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Trevor Richards and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards

Trevor Richards TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .220.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 51.0% of his 51 games this season, with more than one hit in 9.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has driven in a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .188 AVG .253 .283 OBP .322 .288 SLG .405 4 XBH 8 2 HR 2 11 RBI 11 26/10 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings