Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.290 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Trevor Richards and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .220.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 51.0% of his 51 games this season, with more than one hit in 9.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has driven in a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.188
|AVG
|.253
|.283
|OBP
|.322
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|4
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|11
|26/10
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will look to Richards (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up one hit.
