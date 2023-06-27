Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 27 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .780, fueled by an OBP of .331 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 64th in slugging.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 74.6% of his 63 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.7% of them.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (12.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has had an RBI in 21 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 52.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (15.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.266
|AVG
|.288
|.314
|OBP
|.346
|.461
|SLG
|.439
|12
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|34/6
|K/BB
|37/9
|7
|SB
|10
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 107 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.10), 26th in WHIP (1.155), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.