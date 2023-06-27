Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 27 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .780, fueled by an OBP of .331 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 64th in slugging.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 74.6% of his 63 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.7% of them.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (12.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has had an RBI in 21 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 52.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (15.9%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .266 AVG .288 .314 OBP .346 .461 SLG .439 12 XBH 15 6 HR 3 15 RBI 13 34/6 K/BB 37/9 7 SB 10

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings