LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 27 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 64 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .416.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, third in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Wade enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 67 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (13.4%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.4% of his games this year, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (47.8%), including six multi-run games (9.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.272
|AVG
|.293
|.405
|OBP
|.425
|.505
|SLG
|.431
|13
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|18
|20/22
|K/BB
|31/26
|0
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Blue Jays give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman (7-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.10), 26th in WHIP (1.155), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.