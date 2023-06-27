LaMonte Wade Jr -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 27 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 64 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .416.

He ranks 30th in batting average, third in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Wade enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

Wade has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 67 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.9% of them.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (13.4%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In 28.4% of his games this year, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (47.8%), including six multi-run games (9.0%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .272 AVG .293 .405 OBP .425 .505 SLG .431 13 XBH 9 5 HR 4 10 RBI 18 20/22 K/BB 31/26 0 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings