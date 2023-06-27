Joc Pederson -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 27 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .259.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 65.1% of his 43 games this season, with at least two hits in 9.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 44.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (48.8%), including six games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .284 AVG .231 .372 OBP .375 .527 SLG .446 8 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 13 13/11 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings