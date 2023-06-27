Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Joc Pederson -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 27 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .259.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 65.1% of his 43 games this season, with at least two hits in 9.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 44.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (48.8%), including six games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.284
|AVG
|.231
|.372
|OBP
|.375
|.527
|SLG
|.446
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|13/11
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Blue Jays surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.10), 26th in WHIP (1.155), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
