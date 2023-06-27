J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (batting .290 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 68 hits, which is best among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .285 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 47th in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 44 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (14.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.4% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year (26 of 71), with two or more runs five times (7.0%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|31
|.264
|AVG
|.307
|.365
|OBP
|.362
|.384
|SLG
|.561
|9
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|28
|35/19
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.10), 26th in WHIP (1.155), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
