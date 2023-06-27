The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (batting .290 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 68 hits, which is best among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .285 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 47th in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 44 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (14.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.4% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year (26 of 71), with two or more runs five times (7.0%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 31 .264 AVG .307 .365 OBP .362 .384 SLG .561 9 XBH 14 3 HR 7 16 RBI 28 35/19 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings