The Toronto Blue Jays (43-36) will look to Bo Bichette, riding an 11-game hitting streak, against the San Francisco Giants (44-34) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Centre.

The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (7-3) for the Blue Jays and Ryan Walker (2-0) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (7-3, 3.10 ERA) vs Walker - SF (2-0, 1.89 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

The Giants will send Walker (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 19 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing only one hit.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.89, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 11 of his 15 outings this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays will send Gausman (7-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.10, a 5.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.155 in 16 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gausman has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.10), 26th in WHIP (1.155), and third in K/9 (11.6).

