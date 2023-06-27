The Toronto Blue Jays host the San Francisco Giants at Rogers Centre on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bo Bichette, LaMonte Wade Jr and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

Wade has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 48 walks and 28 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.416/.465 so far this year.

Wade hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 17 3-for-5 3 1 5 6 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 15 walks and 28 RBI (74 total hits). He has swiped 17 bases.

He's slashing .277/.331/.449 so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 25 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 24 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Thairo Estrada or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Gausman Stats

Kevin Gausman (7-3) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 17th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.10), 26th in WHIP (1.155), and third in K/9 (11.6).

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jun. 21 6.0 8 3 3 6 1 at Rangers Jun. 16 6.0 4 1 1 4 2 vs. Twins Jun. 11 4.2 7 6 6 4 4 vs. Astros Jun. 6 7.0 4 1 1 13 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 1 6.2 5 0 0 11 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ryan Walker's player props with BetMGM.

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 105 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .315/.345/.505 so far this season.

Bichette will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with eight doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 84 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .284/.354/.453 on the season.

Guerrero brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 25 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 0 at Marlins Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.