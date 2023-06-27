The Toronto Blue Jays (43-36) and the San Francisco Giants (44-34) will clash on Tuesday, June 27 at Rogers Centre, with Kevin Gausman getting the ball for the Blue Jays and Ryan Walker taking the mound for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +140. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (7-3, 3.10 ERA) vs Walker - SF (2-0, 1.89 ERA)

Giants vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 29, or 56.9%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 14-7 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Giants have been victorious in 22, or 61.1%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 7-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +450 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.