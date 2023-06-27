The San Francisco Giants and Luis Matos take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 96 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

San Francisco ranks 11th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

San Francisco is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 386 total runs this season.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .329.

The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.6 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Giants pitchers have a 1.272 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Walker (2-0) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning while allowing one hit to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has 11 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Padres W 4-2 Home Ryan Walker Yu Darvish 6/22/2023 Padres L 10-0 Home Alex Wood Blake Snell 6/23/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Home Logan Webb Zach Davies 6/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-6 Home Ryan Walker Merrill Kelly 6/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryne Nelson 6/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Ryan Walker Kevin Gausman 6/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Webb Chris Bassitt 6/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Webb José Berríos 6/30/2023 Mets - Away - Carlos Carrasco 7/1/2023 Mets - Away Anthony DeSclafani Justin Verlander 7/2/2023 Mets - Away - -

