How to Watch the Giants vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
The San Francisco Giants and Luis Matos take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre.
Giants vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 96 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- San Francisco ranks 11th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- San Francisco is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 386 total runs this season.
- The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .329.
- The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.6 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.
- Giants pitchers have a 1.272 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan Walker (2-0) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning while allowing one hit to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has 11 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Yu Darvish
|6/22/2023
|Padres
|L 10-0
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Blake Snell
|6/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Zach Davies
|6/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-6
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Merrill Kelly
|6/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-2
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Ryne Nelson
|6/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Ryan Walker
|Kevin Gausman
|6/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Chris Bassitt
|6/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|José Berríos
|6/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Justin Verlander
|7/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
