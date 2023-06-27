LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will try to defeat Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays when the teams square off on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +140. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -165 +140 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 7-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The past 10 Giants matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 22 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 38 of 78 chances this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 21-15 18-20 26-14 32-27 12-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.