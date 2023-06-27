Tuesday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (43-36) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (44-34) at 7:07 PM ET (on June 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (7-3) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (2-0) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
  • How to Watch on TV: SNET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Blue Jays

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

  • The Giants have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 7-1 in those contests.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.
  • The Giants have been victorious in 22, or 61.1%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • San Francisco has a mark of 1-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Giants have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • The offense for San Francisco is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (386 total runs).
  • Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 21 Padres W 4-2 Ryan Walker vs Yu Darvish
June 22 Padres L 10-0 Alex Wood vs Blake Snell
June 23 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Logan Webb vs Zach Davies
June 24 Diamondbacks W 7-6 Ryan Walker vs Merrill Kelly
June 25 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Anthony DeSclafani vs Ryne Nelson
June 27 @ Blue Jays - Ryan Walker vs Kevin Gausman
June 28 @ Blue Jays - Logan Webb vs Chris Bassitt
June 29 @ Blue Jays - Logan Webb vs José Berríos
June 30 @ Mets - TBA vs Carlos Carrasco
July 1 @ Mets - Anthony DeSclafani vs Justin Verlander
July 2 @ Mets - TBA vs TBA

