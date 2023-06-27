Tuesday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (43-36) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (44-34) at 7:07 PM ET (on June 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (7-3) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (2-0) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Giants vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 7-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.

The Giants have been victorious in 22, or 61.1%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a mark of 1-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (386 total runs).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Giants Schedule