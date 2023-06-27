Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Blue Jays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.276 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .218 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Crawford has recorded a hit in 25 of 50 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (10.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 32.0% of his games this year (16 of 50), with two or more RBI four times (8.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (32.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.188
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.321
|.288
|SLG
|.408
|4
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|11
|26/10
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 107 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gausman (7-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.10 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.10), 26th in WHIP (1.155), and third in K/9 (11.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.