The Indiana Fever and Jackie Young will clash when the Fever (5-8) play the Las Vegas Aces (12-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Monday, June 26 at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas' previous game ended in a win over Indiana 101-88 at home. A'ja Wilson (28 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK, 53.3 FG%) and Kelsey Plum (26 PTS, 64.3 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) led the Aces, and NaLyssa Smith (26 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 57.9 FG%) and Aliyah Boston (18 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL, 72.7 FG%) paced the Fever.

Aces vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1400 to win)

Aces (-1400 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+800 to win)

Fever (+800 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-15.5)

Aces (-15.5) What's the over/under?: 171.5

171.5 When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

Aces Season Stats

The Aces have been thriving at both ends of the court this year, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (93.2) and second-best in points allowed per game (77.2).

With 33.2 rebounds allowed per game, Las Vegas ranks second-best in the league. It ranks seventh in the league by grabbing 35.1 boards per contest.

The Aces have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 22.4 per game (second-best in WNBA).

Las Vegas is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 13.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aces have been getting things done in terms of three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in treys per game (9.0) and best in three-point percentage (38.0%).

This year, Las Vegas is allowing 7.2 threes per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opposing teams to shoot 34.4% (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces have been better offensively at home, where they average 95.0 points per game, compared to road games, where they put up 91.6 per game. Defensively, they are much better when playing at home, where they give up 71.8 points per game, versus on the road, where they allow their opponents to average 81.9 per game.

When playing at home, Las Vegas averages 35.7 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to pull down 33.5, while on the road it averages 34.6 per game and allows 33.0.

The Aces average 2.1 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (23.5 at home, 21.4 on the road). During 2023, Las Vegas has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (10.2 per game at home versus 12.7 on the road), but has forced a higher number of turnovers at home than on the road (14.3 at home versus 12.4 on the road).

The Aces hit 2.4 more three-pointers when playing at home (10.3 per game) than on the road (7.9). However, they shoot a lower percentage at home (37.3% in home games compared to 38.7% on the road).

Las Vegas concedes 1.8 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (8.0). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (29.1% in home games compared to 39.2% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have been the moneyline favorite 12 total times this season. They've gone 11-1 in those games.

The Aces have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 6-6-0 this season.

As 15.5-point favorites or more, Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread.

The Aces have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this matchup.

