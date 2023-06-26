A pair of the WNBA's best players will be on display when Jackie Young (20.2 points per game, fifth in league) and the Las Vegas Aces (12-1) welcome in Kelsey Mitchell (17.4, 13th) and the Indiana Fever (5-8) on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Aces vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Aces vs. Fever