How to Watch the Aces vs. Fever Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of the WNBA's best players will be on display when Jackie Young (20.2 points per game, fifth in league) and the Las Vegas Aces (12-1) welcome in Kelsey Mitchell (17.4, 13th) and the Indiana Fever (5-8) on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Aces vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Key Stats for Aces vs. Fever
- The 93.2 points per game Las Vegas scores are 8.7 more points than Indiana gives up (84.5).
- Las Vegas is shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Indiana allows to opponents.
- In games the Aces shoot better than 43.1% from the field, they are 12-1 overall.
- Las Vegas' 38% three-point shooting percentage this season is only 0.4 percentage points higher than opponents of Indiana have shot from beyond the arc (37.6%).
- The Aces have a 5-1 record when the team makes more than 37.6% of their three-point shots.
- Las Vegas and Indiana rebound at around the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 1.3 fewer rebounds per game.
