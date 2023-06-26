The Indiana Fever (5-7) will turn to Kelsey Mitchell (18.1 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they attempt to take down Jackie Young (21.0, fourth) and the Las Vegas Aces (11-1) on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It tips off at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 96 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-21.2)

Las Vegas (-21.2) Computer Predicted Total: 169.8

Aces vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has six wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

This season, six of Las Vegas' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

In terms of points, the Aces are thriving at both ends of the court, as they rank best in the league in points scored (92.5 per game) and second-best in points allowed (76.3 per contest).

Las Vegas ranks second-best in the WNBA by allowing just 33.4 rebounds per game. It ranks seventh in the league by pulling down 35.4 boards per contest.

The Aces are forcing 13.2 turnovers per game this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but they've committed only 11.5 turnovers per game (best).

When it comes to three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are making 8.8 threes per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 37.2% from three-point land (second-best).

The Aces are surrendering 7.3 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 34.3% three-point percentage (eighth-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Las Vegas has taken 65.4% two-pointers (accounting for 74.3% of the team's baskets) and 34.6% from beyond the arc (25.7%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.