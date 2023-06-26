The Las Vegas Aces (12-1) welcome in the Indiana Fever (5-8) after winning six straight home games. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, June 26, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Fever matchup.

Aces vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-15) 171.5 -2100 +1100
BetMGM Aces (-14.5) 170.5 -1400 +800
PointsBet Aces (-14.5) 171.5 -1250 +700
Tipico Aces (-15.5) 172.5 -1600 +750

Aces vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Aces have covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Fever have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season.
  • Indiana has won each of its two games this season when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
  • Aces games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.
  • A total of seven Fever games this year have hit the over.

