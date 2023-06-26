The Las Vegas Aces (12-1) welcome in the Indiana Fever (5-8) after winning six straight home games. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, June 26, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Fever matchup.

Aces vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Aces have covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The Fever have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season.

Indiana has won each of its two games this season when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Aces games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

A total of seven Fever games this year have hit the over.

